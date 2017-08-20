Siouxlanders rush out to get Solar Eclipse glasses

Siouxlanders are lining up to get their hands on glasses to protect their eyes during Monday's solar eclipse.

The much anticipated event has Siouxlanders flocking to stores that have the specific eye-wear.

"So you can see the sun, so you can see the solar eclipse" says Christian and Christopher, excited to watch the eclipse.

hose who waited in line are excited to make the viewing of the solar eclipse a family affair.

"Probably just in our yard so, nothing super fancy. If we can't see it see it good we'll drive somewhere" says Michelle Hansen

The glasses used for watching the eclipse are a hot demand ahead of the big day.

"It has been a crazy turn out. We've probably projected over a thousand people have been in line waiting for their solar eclipse glasses. It's absolutely nuts" says Jacob Bockelmann, Asst. Manager at Hy- Vee.

A local Hy-Vee has been using the power of social media to spread the word about getting the proper eye care ahead of the eclipse.

And, Siouxlanders lined up across the store to get their hands on a pair.

"It's insane. It's awesome what social media can do in just a very small amount of time" says Bockelmann

The store received two shipments during the first half of Sunday.

Their first batch of glasses sold out in under and hour and a half.

"First off, they are very thankful that we got them in because a lot of places in Sioux City don't have them. they are very excited and obviously they need them to view the eclipse" says Bockelmann.

One things for sure, everyone's excited to see the eclipse.

"That it's exciting because I've never seen it before" says Carter, excited about the eclipse.