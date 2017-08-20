Severe storm chances Sunday night and Monday

Sunday has been a dry day after we kicked the weekend off with a few rounds of thunderstorms.



It has also been a little warmer and more muggy.



The nighttime storms we've been seeing will be returning again with another chance for severe weather for our Sunday night.



The best chance for storms will be after 11 PM with the biggest threats being large hail and damaging winds.



Some storms will linger into our Monday morning and the lingering clouds may pose a problem for eclipse viewing.



It looks like we'll have some pockets of clearing here and there but there will also be plenty of cloud cover.



Storms look to redevelop in the afternoon and evening hours and again could produce strong winds and large hail.



We clear out on Tuesday and will have a very nice stretch through the middle of the week with highs sitting near 80.



After a breezy Friday storm chance look to return Friday night into Saturday.