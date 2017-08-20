HEALTHBEAT 4: One in eight Americans struggle with alcohol

Americans are drinking a lot more these days.

That's according to a study published in JAMA Psychiatry.



Researchers tracked drinking patterns among 40-thousand people during 2002 and 2003 ... And again in 2013 and 2014.

They found that, during that time, alcohol use disorders rose by almost 50%.

Researchers estimate that 30-million people in the U.S. struggle with an alcohol use disorder -- that's one out of every eight Americans.

The group that say the greatest increase in alcohol use disorders were found among senior citizens.

Over the study period, there was a 106.7% increase in alcohol use disorders among people 65 and older.

An alcohol use disorder is defined by the American Psychiatric Association as a situation where drinking interferes with home, family or job responsibilities, and increases a person's chances of danger or injury.

A person with an alcohol use disorder isn't able to stop drinking and experiences withdrawal symptoms when coming down from intoxication.