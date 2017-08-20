Briar Cliff freshmen build bicycles and relationships

Briar Cliff Chargers are back on campus. Some returning, some as new members of the BCU family.

Before students have to plug in for the Fall 2017 semester, they're sparking up some fun.

"We're having an awesome time," said Briar Cliff Freshman Diontre Collins-Jones.

It's "Charger Weekend" at Briar Cliff. Incoming freshmen are split into groups to face off in various tasks.

Compete against...and come together.

"Everybody's out here with different colored shirts, we're all part of different teams, but we're all here for the same team," said Briar Cliff Sophomore Nate Frankman.

A weekend full of challenges ended Sunday with a gift.

"Giving them that Christmas day feeling," said Frankman.

The students used their heads and their hands to build bicycles for kids at Sioux City's Sanford Center.

"Unfortunately, a lot of our kids don't have the opportunity to receive a new bike, so this lets our kids know that people in the community, like Briar Cliff University, care about them," said Sanford Center Executive Director Fitz Grant.

While the freshmen are screwing on training wheels for kids to ride 'til the end of summer...They're taking off their own, to ride into their first week of college classes.

"It takes the fear out of college," said Collins-Jones. "You know that the freshmen have your back because you've been able to make these relationships over the weekend and you come into school knowing who you're going to talk to and who you're going to be around and the upperclassmen have been more than supportive. I haven't found anyone who won't help me yet. Going into this school year, I have nothing but high hopes for everyone on this campus because this is an awesome community here at Briar Cliff."

Different backgrounds, different interests, and different t-shirts...moving forward as one.

"Teamwork makes the dream work," said Collins-Jones.

In all, BCU students built 17 bikes for Sanford Center youth.

Students, faculty, and staff at the university mounted up about 250 service hours altogether.

