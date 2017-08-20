Explorers swept by Lincoln; losing streak up to eight games

The Explorers' losing streak reached eight games on Sunday after a 13-6 loss to Lincoln.

Brandon Jacobs went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs, six RBI and two runs scored and Lincoln smashed the Explorers on Sunday, 13-7.

It didn't start well for Sioux City (39-47). Starting pitcher Justin Vernia gave up a two-run home run to Randolph Oduber in the first inning. Oduber was 3-for-6 with three RBI and two runs scored.

The X's actually got the lead in the second, with a two-run single from Nate Samson. Tyler Ogle hit two home runs for the Explorers, accounting for four of Sioux City's RBI.

But Jacobs blasted two three-run home runs in the game, one in the fourth inning and the other in the seventh, helping send the Explorers to their eighth-straight loss. Cesar Valera added four hits and three runs for Lincoln (53-30). Sioux City used six pitchers in the game.

The Explorers have an off-day Monday, before embarking on a six-game road trip. Sioux City is at Winnipeg on Tuesday, at 7:00 p.m.