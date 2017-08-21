10 American sailors missing after U.S. Destroyer collides with tanker

The Chief of Malaysia's Maritime Enforcement Agency said Monday that the collision between an oil tanker and the USS John S. McCain guided missile destroyer occurred at the start of a designated sea lane for ships sailing into the Singapore Strait, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.



Zulkifli Abu Bakar said the incident occurred four-and-a-half nautical miles from Malaysia's Coast.



He said a Malaysian warship was in the area monitoring the cleanup of an oil spill from an unrelated collision of two merchant ships and was contacted by the McCain.



Ten US sailors are missing and four were hospitalized in Singapore with injuries.

Zulkefli Abu Bakar/ Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency Chief said, "At the moment there are 10 sailors missing right, 5 injured but they are in stable condition. 4 are being treated at the Singapore hospital, one is receiving out-patient treatment, so basically they are stable, whereas 10 sailors are missing."



Both Malaysia and Singapore say the accident happened in their waters, likely reflecting a dispute about ownership of some rocky outcrops in the area.



The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency chief refused to speculate on the cause of the collision.