WATCH LIVE: 2017 solar eclipse coverage

NBC News chases the total solar eclipse of 2017 across the United States with coverage from Oregon to South Carolina.More >>
NBC News chases the total solar eclipse of 2017 across the United States with coverage from Oregon to South Carolina.More >>
NASA says on Monday, August 21, 2017, all of North America will be treated to an eclipse of the sun.More >>
NASA says on Monday, August 21, 2017, all of North America will be treated to an eclipse of the sun.More >>
With the August 2017 Total Eclipse just days away, many people are preparing and getting a jump on planning out their days.More >>
With the August 2017 Total Eclipse just days away, many people are preparing and getting a jump on planning out their days.More >>
The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency says they expect Monday's eclipse to be the biggest single tourism event in the state's history.More >>
The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency says they expect Monday's eclipse to be the biggest single tourism event in the state's history.More >>
It's been pretty well established that you should never look directly at the sun.More >>
It's been pretty well established that you should never look directly at the sun.More >>
The University of South Dakota Department of Physics will host a solar eclipse viewing party on Monday, Aug. 21, from 12:40 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.More >>
The University of South Dakota Department of Physics will host a solar eclipse viewing party on Monday, Aug. 21, from 12:40 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.More >>