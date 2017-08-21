Sanford awarded grant to study Native American, rural health

Sanford Health has received a more than $11 million grant over five years to study rural and Native American health

Officials say the hospital is one of only 20 institutions in the country to earn those grants from the National Institutes of Health. The money will be used to support current research, recruit new faculty members and provide resources for new projects.

Sanford spokeswoman Amy Elliott says the grant will help researchers study and help people in the region.

The hospital has also received an $11.8 million grant for pediatric research that expires in 2018 and a $23 million grant for cancer research that expires in 2021.

Sanford Health is based in Sioux Falls and Fargo. It bills itself as one of the largest health systems in the nation.