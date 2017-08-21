Sanford awarded grant to study Native American, rural health - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sanford awarded grant to study Native American, rural health

Posted:
Sanford Health has received a more than $11 million grant over five years to study rural and Native American health Sanford Health has received a more than $11 million grant over five years to study rural and Native American health
SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

Sanford Health has received a more than $11 million grant over five years to study rural and Native American health.

Officials say the hospital is one of only 20 institutions in the country to earn those grants from the National Institutes of Health. The money will be used to support current research, recruit new faculty members and provide resources for new projects.

Sanford spokeswoman Amy Elliott says the grant will help researchers study and help people in the region.

The hospital has also received an $11.8 million grant for pediatric research that expires in 2018 and a $23 million grant for cancer research that expires in 2021.

Sanford Health is based in Sioux Falls and Fargo. It bills itself as one of the largest health systems in the nation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.