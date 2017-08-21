Severe thunderstorms chances continue into the evening

See severe weather alerts here: http://www.ktiv.com/weatheralerts#WNWxAlert1-29-47



After a fairly pleasant but muggy Sunday, thunderstorms with some severe fired up through the overnight hours and that's what we will be waking up to today. Isolated thunderstorms will be seen through a good chunk of the morning hours before we see little bit of clearing heading into the midday which may give us slightly better viewing for the eclipse. Still, a fair amount of clouds will be seen so we're not looking at crystal clear visibility. More storms look to rumble in tonight as a cold front continues to push through with another shot at severe weather later on this evening.

Hail and gusty winds are the primary concerns but a couple of isolated tornadoes are not out of the question. Continue to monitor us for the latest. High pressure then builds in for our day tomorrow giving us much cooler and more comfortable conditions under sunny skies. Our next chance of rain doesn't arrive until Thursday with just a slight chance of showers with a bit of a better shot arriving Friday into Friday night. This frontal boundary then looks to stall giving us another chance at some rainfall Saturday into the day on Sunday. Temperatures look to go from the upper 80s today then dipping into the 70s expected right into this weekend.



Meteorologist T.J. Springer