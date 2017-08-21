Storms to end tonight

See severe weather alerts here: http://www.ktiv.com/weatheralerts#WNWxAlert1-29-47

Some of us cleared out long enough to take in the eclipse while other parts of Siouxland were dealing with thunderstorms at midday.

Storms then rumbled through much of the area during the afternoon but should only last into this evening before coming to an end.

Once this front causing the storms gets through here, we're going to see a cooler and less humid day for Tuesday with plenty of sun.

It then looks like the next couple of days will be much less humid and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday night could bring us a slight chance of a showers with a slight chance of thundershowers on Friday, especially in western Siouxland.

A better chance of thunderstorms looks to move in on Saturday with a chance of a few lingering showers on Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers