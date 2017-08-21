Storms to end tonight - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Radar Alert

Storms to end tonight

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
(KTIV) -

See severe weather alerts here: http://www.ktiv.com/weatheralerts#WNWxAlert1-29-47

Some of us cleared out long enough to take in the eclipse while other parts of Siouxland were dealing with thunderstorms at midday.  

Storms then rumbled through much of the area during the afternoon but should only last into this evening before coming to an end.  

Once this front causing the storms gets through here, we're going to see a cooler and less humid day for Tuesday with plenty of sun.  

It then looks like the next couple of days will be much less humid and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s.  

Thursday night could bring us a slight chance of a showers with a slight chance of thundershowers on Friday, especially in western Siouxland.  

A better chance of thunderstorms looks to move in on Saturday with a chance of a few lingering showers on Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.