Siouxlanders of all ages come together for solar eclipse

For some Monday was just a normal day, but for those that took part in the solar eclipse here in downtown Sioux City, it's a day they'll never forget.

Dozens of Siouxlanders of all ages gathered on the lawn of the Sioux City Public Museum to see this rare astronomical event.

"I had to this, I had to see this," said Chris Lowe, "This to me is one of the most exciting things that I've done in my life."

For Lowe, seeing the eclipse means checking an item off her bucket list.

"This is something that I've always wanted to see in my lifetime," said Engel, "I may not get to Europe but at least I'll get to see the eclipse."

And for 12-year-old Sadie Engel the eclipse was something she didn't want to miss.

"Hearing that this doesn't happen all that often, I thought it was cool that we had a chance to be part of it and to be able to see it," said Sadie Engel, eclipse viewer, "I wanted to come down and see it and see what it was all about."

"I'm probably just going to tell them like how cool it is and how it was just a cool experience and that I'd do it again," said Engel.

"I think this is miraculous actually, I really do," said Lowe.

Also:

While the majority of Siouxland was under a 95-percent totality for the solar eclipse, mother nature didn't cooperate everywhere.

For two South Dakota State University students, no class on Monday meant the perfect day to see the total solar eclipse.

However, the weather in Sioux Falls on Monday was not ideal.

"It was raining, hailing all of it, thunder lighting so we just decided this is only going to happen in 99 years," said Megan Schuttloffel, "So we were like we don't care we're driving 90 miles to see it."

They came to the Sioux City Public Museum because they saw officials were passing out eclipse glasses, but they were gone by the time they arrived.

However, other attendees heard the girls' story and shared their glasses with them.

"It's so crazy like I've never anything like this before," said Schuttloffel, "You know."

"I don't really look at the sun everyday," said Sidney Olson.

"But today I'm going to look at it all day," said Schuttloffel.

The girls say they'd like to make the eclipse a tradition to pass on for generations to come.

"Carry on the tradition," said Olson and Schuttloffel, "You have to drive to Sioux City."

The girls say their original plan was to drive to Lincoln, Nebraska to see the eclipse, but they didn't get up in time.

