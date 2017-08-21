Local teacher scores dream job for a day

It's a dream Jacque Yaneff thought would never come true.

The die-hard Minnesota Vikings fan wanted to be the coach for a day, and NBC's TODAY made that wish a reality.

Yaneff is a seventh and eighth grade literature teacher and athletic director at Holy Cross Middle School in Sioux City.

She won TODAY's Summer of Yes contest and was able to be the General Manager for the Vikings during training camp in Mankato, Minnesota.

Monday, with her fellow teachers and colleagues by her side, Yaneff watched her dream take shape on the big screen.

"For her to get this chance with the Vikings, I think was awesome. I mean she's been a Vikings fan since she was a little kid," said Michael Sweeney, Holy Cross Principal, "But she wants to bring things back to the classroom and help the kids. She was excited to be there but she was also excited about what she can bring back to classroom; and that's what Jacque is all about."

Jacque's fellow colleagues said they weren't surprised when she told them about this opportunity.

"It didn't shock me," said Ryan Held, Holy Cross Middle School Science Teacher, "She's died hard Vikings. We go back and forth, I'm a Broncos fan and so it's always interesting. When they played a couple of years ago she did have to suck it up and wear a jersey after the Broncos won. But she is a great sport about it, she's a huge fan, it doesn't shock me at all."

You can watch Yaneff's segment here.