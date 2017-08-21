Small Nebraska town hosts total eclipse weekend

"Probably between two and three years ago is when we first learned about the opportunity that was at hand and then research started happening. Then slowly preparations beginning but then definitely heavy preparations the whole last year." said Gena McPherson, Ravenna Chamber Director.



It seems like a tall order for a town of 1300 to play host to an event that would bring thousands of people from around the country.



Ravenna, Nebraska was able to pull it off through several meetings over the last few years.



But they weren't alone.



They also had the help of surrounding communities like nearby Kearney, a city nearly 20 times the size of Ravenna.



"It's been a really neat opportunity to build a relationship with them and we were able to market the two towns together since obviously we can only accommodate so many people lodging-wise." said McPherson.



This help allowed visitors to focus on enjoying the event.



"It was an amazing experience, one that we've looked forward to since April." said Louise Hoppens, Louisiana resident.



"We were fortunate to have both excellent weather and an excellent viewing site here. This was very well done, very well arranged." said John Wallbank, Michigan resident.



Overall the weekend turned into an opportunity for people to spread positivity.



"Being able to accommodate people and be able to meet their needs and help them where needed. We even had some locals go out to the campground to give out some free ice cream. It's been a beautiful thing to bring people together." said McPherson.



The little town that welcomed visitors for a once in a lifetime experience.