Wayne State College staff and students came together for solar eclipse

Posted:
By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
WAYNE, NE (KTIV) -

The Wayne State College viewing party of the solar eclipse was a success.

Hundreds of students and staff came together to witness the solar eclipse.

They gathered at the Willow Bowl.

That's where they lined up to witness the eclipse through a telescope. 

The school also provided glasses for everyone to share at the event..

And they got to see the progress as the sky became darker as the eclipse reached its peak around one. 

Dr. Adam Davis, a physics teacher at the college updated everyone along the way.

"It was awesome and wonderful seeing so many people come out to see as much of the as much of the eclipse as we were getting in this area," said Davis. "We got about 96 percent coverage at this particular location."

The event had the highest attendance once the eclipse got to that point. 

That's when many people returned to their classes, not leaving behind the memories made at the viewing party. 

