Health officials in Nebraska say a salmonella outbreak, in West Point, has ended.

In total, there were 25 confirmed cases of salmonella dating back to the outbreak in July.

It is believed all the cases stemmed from the Red Door Coffee Shop.

However, health officials say the exact source, at Red Door, can't be determined.

This is because-- by the time cases started surfacing-- all of the food had been eaten, or thrown out.