As many as 1,200 hogs died after a large hog confinement fire in Ida County, Iowa, on Friday.

The fire broke out at J and L Pork, between Ida Grove and Arthur, according to the Ida County Sheriff.

No injuries have been reported.

They don't know the exact cause of the fire, but suspect it was possibly electrical.

Firefighters from Ida Grove, Arthur, Holstein, and Battle Creek, helped battle the fire.