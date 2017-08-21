Sen. Ernst unsure what President Trump will propose in Monday night address

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, of Iowa, doesn't know what the president will propose, Monday night.

The retired U.S. Army Reserve lieutenant colonel says U.S. troops should remain in Afghanistan for the time being.

But, the U.S. military needs something from Afghanistan in return.

"We need buy-in from the Afghan people," said Sen. Joni Ernst, (R) Iowa. "We also need the countries in that region stepping up and providing support as well. We do have a number of allies all around the globe that are willing to provide support for us as long as we're providing that American leadership."

Ernst says she hopes the president's plan addresses a way to get Afghanistan standing on its own.