Sen. Ernst unsure what President Trump will propose in Monday ni - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sen. Ernst unsure what President Trump will propose in Monday night address

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, of Iowa, doesn't know what the president will propose, Monday night.

The retired U.S. Army Reserve lieutenant colonel says U.S. troops should remain in Afghanistan for the time being.

But, the U.S. military needs something from Afghanistan in return.

"We need buy-in from the Afghan people," said Sen. Joni Ernst, (R) Iowa. "We also need the countries in that region stepping up and providing support as well. We do have a number of allies all around the globe that are willing to provide support for us as long as we're providing that American leadership."

Ernst says she hopes the president's plan addresses a way to get Afghanistan standing on its own.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.