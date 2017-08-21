City of South Sioux City sues insurers for refusing to pay tort claims

The city of South Sioux City, Nebraska, is suing two of its insurers because, they say, those companies refused to cover the tort claims filed by residents forced from their homes by a foul odor coming from a local plant.

Back in October, more than a dozens homeowners noticed a stench in their homes that was later identified as hydrogen sulfide gas from Big Ox Energy, which shared a sewer line with the affected homes. The smell got so bad, homeowners had to move out, and move into local motels paid for by the city of South Sioux.

Now, the city's two insurers, Charter Oak Fire Insurance, and Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company, have denied coverage of the homeowners' tort claims filed in May. The city is suing to force the insurers to pay up.