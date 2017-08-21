Sioux City city council approved free parking at downtown ramps

The first hour of parking will soon be free for those using Sioux City's downtown parking ramps.

Monday night, the city council approved the third, and final, reading of a motion to make the first hour of parking, at downtown ramps, free.

Mayor Bob Scott says the new rate goes into effect September 15th.

It will start out as a "trial" for the city.

For the next six months, the number of tickets being pulled at parking ramps will be monitored to see if the free hour is drawing more people downtown.

All but one member of council voted to approve the first hour of free parking.

"There's a couple of things that gave me thought. One of them is, you know, we're putting the cart before the horse. I think that we need to work on getting business down there, we need to work on walk-ability, we need to work on people coming to do shopping and do the entertainment thing but, one hour free parking is not going to bring the people down there," says Rhonda Capron, Sioux City City Council.

Again the free first hour of parking will be free in downtown ramps starting September 15th.