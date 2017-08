Plans are being made to bring another restaurant to a developing retail area on Sioux City's north side.

Proposals for the sale of land, in the Combined Floyd River Urban Renewal Area, are now allowed.

Businesses may start placing their bids on the land located near the Pizza Ranch restaurant on Floyd Boulevard.

Saltzman and Saltzman plan on bidding on the land.

Possible businesses include a Burger King restaurant, or Buffalo Wings and Rings sit-down restaurant