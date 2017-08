Sioux City fire crews continue to investigate the cause of a north side house fire on Monday night.

The fire broke out shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday night in the 1900 block of Nebraska Street.

Officials say a family was inside when the fire first broke out.

They all got out of the home safely.

Sioux City Fire Rescue says they are still working on hot spots in the attic of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.