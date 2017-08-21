CAMP KTIV: Westwood to develop inexperienced backfield

The Westwood Rebels are coming off what most teams would consider a successful season.

Westwood finished the 2016 season with a 6-3 record, missing out on the playoffs by just one point.

Now, just one week before the start of this season, they're back on the field to make sure nothing keeps them from the postseason this year.

Well, rather back on the court, rain in Sloan kept the Rebels confined to the gym for Monday afternoon's practice.

The Rebels return a number of starters from last season and are led by a strong group of seniors.

Coach Cass Burkhart says that's the strength of this team.

The biggest question mark could be in the backfield.

The team's top four leading rushers from last season are all graduated.

Next in line - Junior Sean Westergaard - who had just 15 carries all of last year.

"Experience though will be a factor in the backfield," said Westwood Head Coach Cass Burkhart. "We're really experienced up front, we return a lot of offensive linemen. At least guys that we've moved around and played in games, but in the backfield, we're a little inexperienced, so we'll see where that takes us."

"You just kind of got to rally them and if they screw up you've just got to kind of encourage them," said Westwood Senior Quarterback J.T. Gengler. "You know, you can't just get on them because it's only their second or third year, so it's just a learning curve for them."

Gengler will lead the Rebels on offense in his first season as the starting quarterback.

Westwood opens up the season on Saturday against OABCIG for the second straight season.