Northwestern volleyball shaping fresh faces

The Red Raiders finished with an 18-17 record last season, putting them in fifth place in the GPAC conference.

Northwestern missed out on postseason play, getting bounced out by Doane in the first round of the GPAC Tournament.

The biggest challenge for the Red Raiders this year is inexperience.

17 freshmen are on the team this season, with just nine upperclassmen to prepare them.

"None of us upperclassmen are a coach," said Northwestern Junior Lauryn Hilger. "We're just there to do our jobs around them and then they can kind of learn the Raider way through the coaches and then through us upperclassmen as examples."

"The new players have jumped on-board and some of them have been close by from Sioux Center, Unity, Western, some of the local players so they've gotten to know us throughout the recruiting process," said Northwestern coach, Kyle Van Den Bosch. "I think the transition has been really smooth and we've had great leaders so far and I've been real proud of them."

Northwestern will play their first games of the season this weekend.

They'll host the Red Raider Classic in Orange City starting Friday.