Veterans from Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota travel to Washington D.C. on Honor Flight

The plane is taking off.

In the group is Glenn Gregg, a WWII veteran from Hawarden. He will be traveling w/ his grandchildren, one of which is Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg.

160 people will be flying from Sioux Falls to Washington, DC.The group includes WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans & their guardians.

The Midwest Honor Flight is part of the Honor Flight Network, which transports veterans to our nation's capital to visit war memorials built in their honor.

