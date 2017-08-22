Veterans from Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota travel to Washing - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Veterans from Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota travel to Washington D.C. on Honor Flight

By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) -

Tuesday morning more than 80 veterans are headed for the nation's capital with on a Midwest Honor Flight.

The group boarded a flight in Sioux Falls, South Dakota early today. 

About 160 people are going and six attendees are World War II veterans.

Also on the trip is Iowa's Lt. Governor Adam Gregg and his grandfather, a World War II veteran, Glenn Gregg. 

The Midwest Honor Flight is part of the Honor Flight Network, which transports veterans to our nation's capital to visit war memorials built in their honor. 

KTIV's Tiffany Lane was in Sioux Falls and will have a full report later on News 4. 

