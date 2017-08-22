Anthrax causes cattle deaths in Pennington County, SD

Anthrax is blamed for recent deaths in a cattle herd in southeastern Pennington County, SD

Anthrax is blamed for recent deaths in a cattle herd in southeastern Pennington County.

South Dakota state veterinarian Dustin Oedekoven says at least nine adult cattle died suddenly last week in the herd. The herd had not been vaccinated against anthrax. Anthrax spores survive indefinitely in contaminated alkaline soils. Nearly all parts of South Dakota have the potential of an anthrax outbreak under ideal climatic conditions. Drought, floods and wind can expose anthrax spores to grazing livestock.

Livestock producers are advised that anthrax should be suspected in cases of sudden death. Suspected cases should be reported immediately to a local veterinarian or to the state veterinarian at the South Dakota Animal Industry Board.

Anthrax can be transmitted to people and other animals.