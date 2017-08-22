Senate subcommittee field hearing on Missouri River management scheduled in South Dakota

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds is hosting a Senate subcommittee field hearing in Pierre on Missouri River management

The South Dakota Republican is chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Superfund, Waste Management and Regulatory Oversight. Tuesday's field hearing will deal with oversight of the Army Corps of Engineers' management of the river.

The hearing begins at 10 a.m. Central time in Room 413 at the South Dakota Capitol.