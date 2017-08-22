President Donald Trump lays out his future plans for Afghanistan

President Donald Trump lays out his plan forward for the war on Afghanistan.



It will include more troops, but the president did not give numbers.



Now he heads to Arizona for a campaign style rally.



Right now Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis is in Bagdad. He made a surprise trip to the region leaving the U.S. as the president made his speech.



President Donald Trump gave little specifics about his strategy for the war in Afghanistan. "We are not nation-building again. We are killing terrorists," said President Donald Trump.



But, the president wants an "honorable and enduring outcome" to the end of the war. "The consequences of a rapid exit are both predictable and unacceptable. A hasty withdrawal would create a vacuum that terrorists - including ISIS and Al Qaeda - would instantly fill," said President Donald Trump.



He says he will not tell our enemies when and how he will attack - giving no specific troop increases, but made it clear more soldiers and resources will join the war.



President Trump then shifted signaling a new policy to pressure Pakistan to join our fight against terrorists. "Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists," said President Donald Trump.



He now heads to Arizona for a campaign style rally with Vice President Mike Pence.



The president is at odds with both republican senators in the state. "I'm very concerned as to where we are today," said Senator Jeff Flake, (R) Arizona.



The mayor of Phoenix also wrote a letter asking President Trump not to visit because it will just inflame emotions following violence in Charlottesville.



The president has also hinted he may pardon controversial former Sherriff Joe Arpaio who was convicted for ignoring a court order.



The former sheriff tells NBC News he has no idea if he's getting a pardon.