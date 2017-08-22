Nationwide search is underway after Mercy President, CEO steps d - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nationwide search is underway after Mercy President, CEO steps down

Photo Courtesy: Mercy Medical Center - Jim Fitzpatrick Photo Courtesy: Mercy Medical Center - Jim Fitzpatrick
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Mercy Medical Center - Sioux City Board of Directors announced President and Chief Executive Officer Jim FitzPatrick has resigned Tuesday.

The board has appointed Regional Chief Financial Officer Rod Schlader as interim CEO. 

“We are grateful to Jim for his years of service to Mercy Sioux City and our patients,” said Mercy Sioux City Board of Directors Chair Milton Avery. “We appreciate all that Jim has done during his time in our community.” 

The news release says FitzPatrick will remain with the organization through the fall to support Schlader during the transition.

Schlader has more than 30 years of health care leadership experience serving in executive roles in Catholic health care in Iowa. He was appointed Regional Chief Financial Officer to the Iowa Region of Trinity Health in 2013, previously serving as interim president and chief executive officer at Mercy Medical Center - North Iowa. 

The Mercy Health Network, the Trinity Health leadership team and the Mercy Sioux City Board of Directors are beginning a national search for a permanent CEO.

