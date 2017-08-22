United Way kicks off $3.4 million campaign goal

The United Way of Siouxland launched their 2017-18 campaign with a kickoff celebration at Perry Creek Elementary School Tuesday morning.

The goal for this year's campaign is more than $3.4 million.

Kevin McManamy and Kristie VerMulm McManamy, with United Real Estate Solutions, are leading the efforts as this year’s campaign chairs.

“A gift to the United Way of Siouxland is an investment in our community,” Kristie VerMulm McManamy said. “With a focus on health, education and financial stability, every dollar donated directly funds local programs that help support kids, adults and families. Because they back it up with research, you know your gift to the United Way of Siouxland supports those most in need.”

The 2017-18 Campaign Kickoff is underway!! pic.twitter.com/KNzAugmXre — United Way Siouxland (@UnitedWaySland) August 22, 2017

United Way officials said 100% of individual donations go directly to local programs and services.

Officials said in 2016, the cumulative reach of their efforts supported 83 programs.

In addition to Siouxland and Le Mars programs, three FOCUS Grants and four Small Grants were awarded so far this year.

Donations to the United Way of Siouxland can be made here: http://www.unitedwaysiouxland.com/