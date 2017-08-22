Cooler and pleasant Tuesday

After a stormy start to the workweek conditions will be much improved for our Tuesday as high pressure starts building in. NW winds will kick in and this will usher in a much cooler and comfortable feeling airmass for the next 24 hours. Temperatures will only be rising into the mid 70s but we'll see an abundance of sunshine. Lows tumble into the lower 50s tonight with some of us dipping into the 40s north and east. Our next front begins to approach and as high pressure moves east, this allows winds to switch around to the SW bringing in warmer air.

This will allow us to climb back into the 80s remaining, remaining mostly sunny. A similar day will be seen on Thursday but we'll add a few more clouds into the mix. Our next chance of rain then arrives Thursday night as the front pushes in with a better chance arriving Friday. This boundary looks to stall keeping rain chances with us into the day on Sunday. Much cooler air moves back in as well with highs only expected to rise into the mid 70s through the weekend. We start to clear out and moderate just a touch as we start next week with temperatures rising back into the upper 70s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer