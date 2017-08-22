President Trump pushes new Afghan strategy - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

President Trump pushes new Afghan strategy

Posted:
WASHINGTON (NBC) -

President Trump is set to hold a rally reminiscent of campaign days Tuesday in Phoenix, Arizona.

His trip comes as many are still evaluating Monday's policy speech which promised a winning strategy for Afghanistan but offered few details.

"I will not say when we are going to attack - but attack we will!" the president said.

His focus is stopping terrorists by clamping down on neighboring Pakistan, a haven for the Taliban and other terrorist groups. Mr. Trump also said that conditions on the ground, not timetables, will determine when the U.S. will withdraw.

His speech is receiving a mixed reaction from veterans.

"Donald Trump could have saved us a lot of time last night if he would have just taken to Twitter and posted a photo of him kicking a can down the street, and said 'Here is my policy on Afghanistan," said Will Fischer of VoteVets.org.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2vW7jzY

