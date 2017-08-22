Sergeant Bluff has new state certified Industrial Park site

Sergeant Bluff has the only "State Certified Industrial Park Site" in Woodbury County.

Being an "Iowa Certified Industrial Site" means that the new site has the weight of the city, county and state to promote, market and try and bring new business opportunities to Sergeant Bluff.

The city, and county, invested more than $3-million to develop the area. The 125-acre site is near the intersection of Lewis Boulevard and Dogwood Trail, near Near Port Neal and Old Highway 75.

"We would like to do the best we can to create the most jobs. We have potential rail, we have the airport, we have the industrial area to the south so we are uniquely positioned and so we are going to be doing everything that we can to play our part in the development of the whole area," said Mayor Jon Winkel, Sergeant Bluff.

Local leaders are excited about the development, and the certification, because it brings primary industry to the area.

"These certified sites are designed for this primary industry, so whether it is manufacturing, tech, corporate headquarters or back office, these are the type of jobs that we want to see grown in our community, these are the type of jobs that create economic opportunity for our residents and potential residents," said Sam Wagner, Siouxland Chamber.

The newly built Dogwood Trail road was built specifically to accommodate traffic to the new industrial park, it took about 2 years to get the area up to code and approved.