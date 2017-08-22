United Way begins its 2017-2018 fundraising Campaign - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

United Way begins its 2017-2018 fundraising Campaign

By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Fighting for the health, education and financial stability of every person in Siouxland, the United Way of Siouxland kicked of its 2017-2018 fundraising campaign.

United Way of Siouxland officials say they use every dollar toward local programs that help support kids, adults and families. 51% of Siouxland children qualify for free or reduced lunch programs. President, Heather Hennings says their long term goal is to strengthen the community. Last year they raised $3.4 million dollars and their efforts supported 83 local programs. 

"Many companies donate a corporate gift to United Way but the biggest bulk of our donations come from people donating a few dollars a week, a few dollars a month, some of our individuals are giving just one dollar a pay check and it truly does make a difference," said Heather Hennings, President, United Way of Siouxland. 

The co-chairs for this year's campaign are former KTIV co-anchor Kristie VerMulm, and her husband Kevin McManamy, with United Real Estate Solutions.

