While kids are getting prepared to return to school, officials in Osceola County are wanting to make sure they are safe on the farm as well.

Osceola County held their Ag Safety Day.

36 kids from the ages of 4 to 12 attended the event.

The Safety Day allowed representatives from different groups to work with kids about the safety precautions they could find on farms.

These precautions ranged from everything from riding ATV's, to working with livestock and chemicals.