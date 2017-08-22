Sioux City officials agree to lawsuit settlement for sinkholes

Sioux City officials have agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by a woman over sinkholes that formed on her Sioux City property.

Monday night, the Sioux City city council voted unanimously for a $195,000 settlement of Joyce Downing's lawsuit.

Downing sued the city in 2014, saying it had neglected to fix the sinkholes.

She says the first sewer-related sinkhole formed in 2010, before two more formed in 2013 and 2014.

She says at least three more have formed since in alignment with the storm sewer.