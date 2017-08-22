More nice weather for Wednesday

It was a gorgeous day with sunshine and lower temps and humidity across the region.

We'll keep the clear skies tonight and watch lows dip well below average bottoming out near 50.

Wednesday will be another day of lots of sun as temperatures may be just a few degrees warmer.

We'll start to see a few more clouds by Thursday and there could even be a chance of a couple of rain showers by Thursday night.

Friday will give us a slight chance of thundershowers but the better chances of rain look to move in on Saturday.

Sunday could still see a lingering shower in the region and while we have these chances of rain in the forecast, temperatures will be staying below average in the mid 70s from Friday through Sunday.

We should completely dry things out by Monday as highs will be in the upper 70s at the beginning of next week.