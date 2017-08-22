HEALTHBEAT 4: Benefits of breastfeeding

The benefits of breastfeeding are life-long.

"For baby, it is decreased risk of SIDS, decreased allergy risk, asthma risk, decreased obesity risks..," said Ellen DeJong-Pedersen, Certified Lactation Consultant at Mercy Medical Center. "Studies have shown that breastfed babies over time tend to have higher IQ levels."

Not only does the baby benefit from breastfeeding, but the mother does as well.

"For mom, it decreases her risk of breast cancer, decreases her risk of developing osteoporosis later in life, it also helps her to get back to her- closer to her," said DeJong-Pedersen.

In addition, it also gives more bonding time between the baby and it's mother with close skin-to-skin contact.

Unfortunately, there are women that can't physically breastfeed for a number of reasons.

Certified Lactation Consultant at Mercy Medical Center, Ellen DeJong-Pedersen says there are alternatives.

"We have what is called an SNS, a Supplemental Nursing System, where we can actually facilitate breastfeeding- the touch, the feel, for mom and baby," said DeJong-Pedersen.

DeJong-Pedersen says that she doesn't know of any cons associated with breastfeeding, and adds that it is the most perfect food for the baby.

The mother's body naturally makes all of the nutrients that the baby needs.