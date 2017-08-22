Familiar foes battling for quarterback position at Northwestern

With last season's Red Raider starting quarterback Jonathan Kodama graduated, the coaching staff is looking for another quarterback to fill his shoes this year.

The two quarterbacks in contention are about as similar as you can get.

Both are true freshmen, both won high school state championships last season, and both played their ball in Hull, IA.

Brett Moser and Tyson Kooima are battling for the top spot on the depth chart this training camp.

Moser won an IA Class 2A state championship at Boyden-Hull Rock Valley last season.

Kooima also led his team - the Western Christian Wolfpack - to a state championship in Class 1A.

The two battled it out as competitors in Hull for a number of years.

Even though there's a rivalry between the two, they say it's more of a friendly competition than anything.

"Really, it honestly hasn't affected us that much because we're good friends and we get along and we just want what's best for the team," said Northwestern Freshman Quarterback Brett Moser.

"We're pretty good friends, I mean, it's not going to be difficult whoever is the starting quarterback, we're just going to cheer each other on and compete out there," said Northwestern Freshman Quarterback Tyson Kooima.

"We're really excited about those two guys and what they can do," said Northwestern Head Coach Matt McCarty. "We've had some great competition throughout fall camp so far and we'll hopefully know more as we get into the week and I wouldn't be surprised if we see both of them on the field on Saturdays."

The Red Raiders finished the 2016 season with just three wins, losing their last four to round out the year.

Northwestern will start the new season on the road at Ottawa, KS.