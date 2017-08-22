Ferentz announces QB decision coming soon

Nearing the end of training camp, the Iowa Hawkeyes are still without a starting quarterback.

Last year's starter, C.J. Beathard, is on an NFL roster and head coach Kirk Ferentz has been searching for his replacement all training camp.

Ferentz announced on Tuesday he'll choose between Nathan Stanley and Tyler Wiegers by Monday, Aug. 28.

Stanley became the second quarterback on the depth chart last year as a true freshman.

Both Stanley and the junior, Wiegers, have seen little field opportunity in their time wearing the black and gold.

Both quarterbacks struggled in the team's spring game in April, totaling just one touchdown, three interceptions, and only 112 yards.

The Hawkeyes open up the season at Kinnick Stadium against Wyoming on Sep. 2.