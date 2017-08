Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell has been named as a Preseason All-American by the Associated Press.

Jewell led the Hawkeyes on defense last year, totaling 124 tackles.

Jewell was a finalist for last year's Dick Butkus award, given to the nation's best linebacker.

The Hawkeyes are expected to have an all-senior starting linebacker core this season with Jewell, Bo Bower, and Ben Niemann.