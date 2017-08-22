Senator Joni Ernst looking to shape future of Farm Bill - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Senator Joni Ernst looking to shape future of Farm Bill

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

The Federal Farm Bill is set to expire next year. 

In order to prepare a new bill for debate on the floor of the U.S. Senate, lawmakers are meeting with farmers in their districts. 

Lawmakers like Iowa's Joni Ernst.

"This has been fantastic. So, we started off with a round table discussion just about the benefits, not only to these land owners through these conservation programs but, water quality, nutrient management in the soil and of course then hunting opportunities," says Sen. Joni Ernst, (R) Iowa.

During Tuesday's round table talk, in Milford, farmers were able to bring concerns to Senator Ernst, with hopes that she can improve the next farm bill.

"We want to make sure that the programs are being used according to the original congressional intent. So, we came out and actually viewed a number of acres that are not productive acres so, a way we can help that farmer improve land quality and water quality is by separating those acres out and putting them into conservation programs," says Sen. Ernst. 

Ernst made stops at farms in Everly, and Spencer.

She toured the land with local farmers to get an understanding on how the bill can better serve Siouxland farmers.
    
"Certainly we are engaged in discussions on the Farm Bill and we hope to have that out on the Senate Floor by this Christmas. So, a very aggressive schedule. We intend to continue talking to farmers throughout the process," says Sen. Ernst.

A process that, farmers hope, can end with a new farm bill next year, and not a delay.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.