NW Iowa farmers offer opinions on new farm bill

As the drought lingers in the upper Midwest, the focus of farm-state lawmakers is likely to shift from the harvest to helping affected farmers.

The latest Drought Monitor Map shows areas of "severe drought" still exist in all three Siouxland states. Though, it's most prevalent in South Dakota. There are areas of the "Rushmore State" that are listed in "extreme drought".

Programs to help farmers through tough seasons could be a part of the next farm bill. The existing farm bill expires next year. In order to prepare a new bill for debate on the floor of the U.S. Senate, lawmakers are meeting with farmers in their districts. Lawmakers like Iowa's Joni Ernst. "This has been fantastic," said Sen. Joni Ernst, (R) Iowa. "So, we started off with a round table discussion just about the benefits, not only to these land owners through these conservation programs but, water quality, nutrient management in the soil and of course then hunting opportunities."

During Tuesday's roundtable talk, in Milford, farmers were able to bring concerns to Senator Ernst, with hopes that she can improve the next farm bill. "We want to make sure that the programs are being used according to the original congressional intent," Ernst said. "So, we came out and actually viewed a number of acres that are not productive acres so, a way we can help that farmer improve land quality and water quality is by separating those acres out and putting them into conservation programs."

Ernst made stops at farms in Everly, and Spencer. She toured the land with local farmers to get an understanding on how the bill can better serve Siouxland farmers. "Certainly we are engaged in discussions on the Farm Bill and we hope to have that out on the Senate Floor by this Christmas. So, a very aggressive schedule. We intend to continue talking to farmers throughout the process," says Sen. Ernst. It's a process that, farmers hope, can end with a new farm bill next year, and not a delay.