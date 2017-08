Iowa's governor helped celebrate a major expansion of a Milford, Iowa, business, Tuesday.

Governor Kim Reynolds stopped by GrapeTree Medical Staffing. That company announced it will expand its headquarters, in Milford, which will create 200 to 300 new jobs.

Reynolds says she's proud to see Iowans expanding business, and creating more jobs in the state.

She was on hand, at GrapeTree, to listen to the company's expansion plans, and tour their current facilities.