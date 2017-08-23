UPDATE: Midwest Honor Flight returns to South Dakota after whirlwind trip to Washington, D.C.

Members of the "greatest generation" have returned to Siouxland after spending the day in Washington, D.C. The veterans were part of the Midwest Honor Flight from northwest Iowa.

It landed at Sioux Falls, Tuesday night, at 8:30pm.

It took over 6 months to organize this flight.

On hand to welcome the veterans were hundreds of family, and friends. They took over the airport with flags and posters to welcome them back from the emotional experience. "This turned out awesome," said Greg Van Beek, Father of Honor Flight President. "I was hoping for half of this, just because I didn't know how this was going to go the first time, and I'm impressed."

The group hopes to have two more honor flights before the end of the year.