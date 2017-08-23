School officials remind parents and students about bus safety

Some have already gone back and others have yet to start but we remember how exciting going back to school was.

Summer is officially over for the majority of kids in Siouxland.

For around 15,000 students in the Sioux City Community School District, it's the first day of school.

Here are some tips for kids at the bus stop this morning:

Arrive early to your bus stop.

Stay at least 20 feet away from the street while waiting for the bus.

Remove straps and ties.

Make sure all drawstrings, ties, and straps on all clothing and backpacks are removed.

Do not approach the bus until it stops completely and the driver signals you to board.

Always use the handrail.

And of course, listen to your bus driver's instructions.

Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools, Hinton Community Schools, and Sergeant Bluff-Luton, just naming a slim few, are also starting today.

School officials want to remind drivers to watch out for kids.

It's an exciting day and school officials want it to be safe as well.



Share your first day of school photos with us by emailing connect@ktiv.com.