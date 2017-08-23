Man pleads guilty in crash that killed Norfolk man - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Man pleads guilty in crash that killed Norfolk man

An Albion man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a fatal accident in northeast Nebraska's Stanton County.

Court records say 19-year-old Blake Baldwin entered the pleas Tuesday to misdemeanor vehicular homicide and being a minor in possession of alcohol. His sentencing is set for Oct. 24.

Police say Baldwin was driving a sport utility vehicle April 29 when he lost control, causing the SUV to roll. Baldwin and two passengers were thrown from the vehicle. Nineteen-year-old Beau Kellogg, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

