Yankton man pleads guilty to robbing downtown bank

A Yankton man accused of robbing a downtown bank in the city a year ago has pleaded guilty.

Authorities say David Giese donned a Halloween mask on July 26, 2016, walked into the Wells Fargo branch and demanded money. He left behind a package that turned out to be harmless. No one was hurt.

Giese emerged as a suspect after months of investigation, and he surrendered to authorities in February. He initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea on Aug. 15.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that Giese faces up to 25 years in prison when he's sentenced Nov. 6.