Update: Cedar Rapids authorities say armed man apprehended in city building

CEDAR RAPIDS - IOWA (AP) -

Cedar Rapids authorities have taken into custody without incident a man seen carrying a shotgun while entering a city building.

City police spokesman Greg Buelow  said no shots or injuries had been reported since the man entered the City Services Center around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The man's name hasn't been released. Police say it's believed he intended to harm himself.

Police also say a majority of people in the center had been evacuated after the man was spotted.

Cedar Rapids authorities are trying to contact a man seen carrying a shotgun while entering a city building.

City spokesman Greg Buelow said Wednesday that police think a majority of people in the City Services Center have been evacuated.

No shots and no injuries have been reported.

Buelow says the man entered the building around 10:40 a.m., and it's believed the man intends to harm himself. It's not clear whether police know his name.

Law enforcement officers have surrounded the building.

