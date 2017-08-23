Update: Cedar Rapids authorities say armed man apprehended in city building

Update:

Cedar Rapids authorities have taken into custody without incident a man seen carrying a shotgun while entering a city building.

City police spokesman Greg Buelow said no shots or injuries had been reported since the man entered the City Services Center around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The man's name hasn't been released. Police say it's believed he intended to harm himself.

Police also say a majority of people in the center had been evacuated after the man was spotted.

Previous Story:

