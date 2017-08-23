Rain chances begin to creep back in - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Rain chances begin to creep back in

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Connect
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
(KTIV) -

It was a beautiful Tuesday across Siouxland and now we're looking at another gorgeous day with temperatures rising toward 80° under mainly sunny conditions. It'll be slightly more humid today with SW winds beginning to take over. A frontal boundary continues to stall to our west and this will give us a few more clouds tonight into the day tomorrow with a slight chance of showers developing tonight. This chance continues into our Thursday with the possibility of spotty sprinkle once again.

A better chance of rain arrives as we step into our Friday as the front gets closer to the viewing area. Saturday will give us the best chance of showers and storms though with the low pressure center swinging in. Moisture looks to linger into our Sunday morning before we finally start to clear out heading into the day on Monday. High pressure then regains control as we progress into the middle of next week with mostly sunny skies and highs near that 80 degree mark. Highs do look to cool down into the weekend with temperatures falling back into the mid 70s thanks to clouds and that cold front.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.