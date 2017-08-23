Rain chances begin to creep back in

It was a beautiful Tuesday across Siouxland and now we're looking at another gorgeous day with temperatures rising toward 80° under mainly sunny conditions. It'll be slightly more humid today with SW winds beginning to take over. A frontal boundary continues to stall to our west and this will give us a few more clouds tonight into the day tomorrow with a slight chance of showers developing tonight. This chance continues into our Thursday with the possibility of spotty sprinkle once again.

A better chance of rain arrives as we step into our Friday as the front gets closer to the viewing area. Saturday will give us the best chance of showers and storms though with the low pressure center swinging in. Moisture looks to linger into our Sunday morning before we finally start to clear out heading into the day on Monday. High pressure then regains control as we progress into the middle of next week with mostly sunny skies and highs near that 80 degree mark. Highs do look to cool down into the weekend with temperatures falling back into the mid 70s thanks to clouds and that cold front.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer