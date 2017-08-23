Director - KTIV

Do you have an eye for detail? Previous director or technical experience? The ability to work under deadline pressure? If this is YOU, join US at KTIV.

There is an immediate opportunity for the candidate who enjoys a fast-paced work environment. You’ll be involved in all areas of development and execution of TV production including switching, directing and supervision of technical personnel for locally produced newscasts and other assigned productions. Master Control and graphics production are also included.

The stand-out candidate for this position will have a degree in Mass Communications (or equivalent experience) and the ability to move quickly and make fast, accurate decisions.

This position is full time and includes a comprehensive benefits package with all the basics you’ve come to expect plus unique benefits you won’t find elsewhere.

Interviews are now being scheduled. Send resume and DVD to:

Andy Benz – Chief Engineer

KTIV Television Co.

2929 Signal Hill Drive

Sioux City, IA 51108

Or email to abenz@ktiv.com

KTIV is a Quincy Media, Inc. company. QMI owns and operates several broadcast television and radio stations in 7 states. Career opportunity exists for all levels of experience within the QMI group

EOE